T.I. & Tiny Divorce: She’s Determined To Star In Her Own Reality Show After Split

Tiny has big plans after splitting with T.I., and he’s not included in any of them! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny’s aching for her own reality show, and it’s all about girl power. Bye, T.I.!

Life’s been rough for Tiny, 41, since she and estranged husband T.I., 37, decided to call it quits. They’ve been through so many ups and downs, breakups and makeups, and heartbreak, but she has the perfect thing in mind to make her feel better, an insider told HollywoodLife.com. It’s a new reality show that doesn’t involve her ex!

“Tiny is not done with reality TV. She wants her own show — without T.I. Her focus right now is on her reunion with Xscape and she thinks a show about their comeback is the next step for her,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re working on a new album and tour and Tiny wants to film it all and turn it into a new show. The rest of the girls are all for it and they have a very loyal fan base, so the odds are high that this will happen.”

Wait — an Xscape reunion and a reality show following the band? This is so exciting! We’ve been dying for new music from them for years, and knowing that they’re also going on tour is mind-blowing. Their reality show is going to rock. While the show doesn’t include T.I., we have to wonder if it will touch on any of their problems. Some of that drama is already spilling into her Xscape life!

TIP is totally against Tiny taking their one-year-old daughter, Heiress, on the reunion tour, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, and it’s making her freak out about finalizing their split. What are they going to do about custody and visitation? There’s so much to think about!

