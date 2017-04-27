Tiny Serves T.I. With Divorce Papers: Marriage Is Irretrievably Broken — Shocking Report

REX/Shutterstock

Say it ain’t so! It sounds like all hope for a T.I. and Tiny reconciliation is officially dead. A new report on April 27 claims that Tiny finally served divorce papers to T.I. 5 months after her original filing, and he responded to seal the deal.

It’s over, guys. We held out hope that T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, might still reconcile, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. Tiny has allegedly served her longtime love with divorce papers, and the rapper filed his own acknowledgement of the reception on April 24, according to an April 27 report from E!.

No Matter What Else Happens… The HUSTLE doesn’t stop!!! The FINAL SEASON of #FamilyHustle starts TONIGHT at 10/9c on @VH1!!! #FamilyHustleOverErrrthang A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Tiny originally filed for divorce in Georgia in Dec. 2016, insisting that their marriage was irretrievably broken. Though at the time she wrote that there was no chance of reconciliation, many hints and reports since then left fans with high hopes that their love would endure. There was no movement on the case for over 5 months. They have been married for 6 years, after all, and together for 16. Plus, they have three children together. Unfortunately, it seems all of that just wasn’t enough to save their marriage.

Tiny’s original petition for divorce asked for primary physical and joint legal custody of their kids, and requested the judge determine the amount of child support, visitation, and health insurance Tip owes. She also wanted him to hand over all financial documents, and asked for alimony.

