San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 6 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

Tonight is a make or break game for the Memphis Grizzlies, who need need a win to move on to Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs! The Grizzlies will face off against the Spurs on April 27 and you can watch the action right here!

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the San Antonio Spurs tonight, April 27 at 9:30 PM ET for Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs! You can access the live stream info at the bottom of this article!

Right now, the Spurs lead the Western Conferences best-of-seven playoff series, 3-2. San Antonio’s lead puts them in a position to eliminate the Grizzlies on their home court at FedExForum in Memphis. And, if tonight’s game is anything like Game 4, then we’re in for a real treat.

Both teams had us on the edge of our seats when they played the greatest playoffs game thus far on April 22. The Grizzlies ended up pulling the W over the Spurs, 110-108, thanks to Marc Gasol‘s clutch, game-winning layup in overtime. However, it seemed like a game between Kawhi Leonard, 25, and Mike Conley, 29.

Leonard had a career-high 43 points during his epic performance. He actually scored San Antonio’s final 16 points in the fourth. And, if Game 4 wasn’t enough to convince you that Leonard is San Antonio’s silent powerhouse, then this will: After Game 4, Grizzlies coach, David Fizdale, was so stunned by Leonard’s performance, that he openly took suggestions on how to guard him. “I’ve tried everything [to guard him], and the guy’s just … He’s tough,” Fizdale said, adding, “Man, is he a superstar.” Wow.

And, this moment [below] in Game 4 proved Fizdale’s words. Check out Leonard’s insane behind-the-back move into a step-back fade away…

Kawhi Leonard looking like Kobe Bryant with this clutch jump shot! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OVoJfFRdlr — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) April 23, 2017

Conley’s performance was outstanding as well, in Game 4. There’s not much else to say except — He had 35 points in 42 minutes, eight assists and nine rebounds. BOOM.

But, did Conley’s clutch floater outshine Leonard’s step-back jumper?

Forcing overtime with a clutch floater highlighted Mike Conley's big night: 35 points

8 assists

9 rebounds

1 W pic.twitter.com/myJBlG5LrQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2017

Then there was Game 5, which put the Spurs in the series lead, 3-2 with a score of 116-103. Leonard finished his team’s win with 28 points, and Conley had 26 and six assists.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win tonight’s game?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.