Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato’s WE Day Outfits Channel ‘Princess Protection Program’

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato totally color-coordinated when they arrived at WE Day where they paid homage to their ‘Princess Protection Program’ characters with Demi in a glam yellow dress and Sels in gingham pants. How’s that for a #TBT?

Selena Gomez, 24, and Demi Lovato, 24, served up some serious nostalgia when they both arrived at WE Day at the Forum in LA on April 27, where they opted for sleek and chic looks — but we couldn’t help but notice the colors coincidentally channeled the characters from their Disney movie Princess Protection Program — and it wasn’t just the yellow and blue hues that made us draw the comparison! Like their characters, Demi was all done up in a glam frock, while Sels opted for more relaxed separates in a pretty, baby blue gingham print.

Sels was on hand to host the inspiring event, which was filled with speeches and performances geared towards young people and aims to encourage the youth to get involved with various charities. She sported an off-the-shoulder jacket and matching wide-leg pants in a pretty baby blue gingham print by the Brock collection for the occasion. She showed off her new short ‘do, which marked the first red carpet where the star sported her trendy lob hairstyle.

Demi stuck to her signature glamor and totally smoldered in a radiant yellow midi dress with an asymmetrical hem, which she polished off with grey pumps and her signature waves.

While these gals looked amazing, they weren’t the only stars in attendance as Alicia Keys and DJ Khaled were also on hand for the special day.

Although Selena and Demi totally served up serious throwback vibes with their WE Day looks, chances are it was just a coincidence that they opted for the blue and yellow outfits — but hey, you never know!

What did you think of their WE Day outfits?

