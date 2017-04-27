Selena Gomez Giggles Like A Schoolgirl With A Crush When Asked About The Weeknd

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! During a one-on-one interview at WE Day on April 27, Selena Gomez was asked about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and as soon as she heard his name, she immediately started giggling and getting bashful. It’s probably the cutest thing you’ll see all day. Watch the video here!

Selena Gomez, 24, has a major crush on her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, and we’re living for it! The executive producer of 13 Reasons Why walked the red carpet at WE Day on April 27, when a reporter asked her about her plans for the weekend — specifically whether or not she was going to see The Weeknd — and as soon as his name was mentioned, she fell into a fit of laughter. Her cheeks got so red and she could barely answer the question!

Selena Gomez talking about social media, '13 Reasons Why' and We Day. pic.twitter.com/tYX8eq20Mc — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) April 27, 2017

“Are you going to be here this weekend, for The Weeknd?” a reported at Access Hollywood asked Selena.

“I might,” she replied, while cocking her head to the side and giggling like a schoolgirl with a major crush.

“I want to see you. I’m going to be here,” the reported added, to which Selena replied, “Well good, you’re going to love it.”

We literally love how much Selena adores The Weeknd. Selena Gomez talking about The Weeknd is the cutest thing too. We hope they’re together forever! And doesn’t she look gorgeous as ever? QUEEN!

HollywoodLifers, isn’t this the cutest video you’ve ever seen? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.