‘Scandal’ Recap: Jake Resigns & Mellie Chooses A New Vice President

Olivia and the gang try to fight the mystery organization threatening Mellie’s presidency on the April 27 episode of ‘Scandal.’ Jake is forced to resign, and Mellie’s pick for the new vice president is someone you never saw coming.

Yes, Olitz’s reunion wasn’t a dream! Olivia wakes up in bed with Fitz wearing his Navy T-shirt. God, I love them. She gets up and goes to have breakfast with her father, who’s locked up in some bunker. Despite the fact that Olivia and Fitz saved his life, Rowan is not thanking them. He believes Olivia is still underestimating this mystery enemy, and he won’t be safe until he runs.

Fitz joins Olivia and Rowan. He kisses Olivia just to mess with Rowan, who looks like he could literally rip Fitz’s face off. He hates not being in control. Fitz reminds Rowan that he may be safe, but he’s still his prisoner.

Huck has recovered and is back at work. After seeing how Quinn reacted to Huck being alive, Charlie thinks there’s something going on between them. He has a major attitude about it and disappears. Huck has to spell out the Charlie situation for Quinn, who is clueless. The thing is, Charlie isn’t wrong. There are definitely still feeling between Huckleberry Quinn, they just need to acknowledge them already.

Quinn eventually confronts Charlie. She claims that she doesn’t love Huck the way that she loves Charlie. She says she can’t live without Charlie. “You’re my life. You’re my heart,” she says. WTF?! Is Huckleberry Quinn dead?

Peus, Peus, Peus

Jack brings David to Elizabeth’s grave to say a few words. Poor Liz. She’s buried in the middle of nowhere. She doesn’t even get a tombstone! Jake advises David to play his part with the mystery woman or he could end up like Liz.

Mellie may be the president now, but she has no control. Every decision she makes is going to have to go through the mystery woman. The mystery man, whose name is Theodore Peus, goes to Olivia to demand that Jake resign as Mellie’s VP. Theodore wants to be VP. He hands Olivia photos of Jake cleaning up Liz’s dead body and threatens to release them. Olivia tells him to release the photos. Why? Because Mellie’s presidency will go down in flames immediately if he does. Before he goes, Olivia vows to destroy him and everyone he loves. Slayyyyy.

Olivia meets with Jake and tells him to resign. Jake doesn’t want to. He thinks this is the perfect opportunity to take Peus down. Olivia can’t risk Jake’s life. There’s no way around this in Olivia’s eyes. Jake does resign, so who will be Mellie’s VP?!

David is still sleeping with the mystery woman. She has no idea that he knows about her true identity, or does she?! She walks right into Fitz’s office ready to spout demands, but Fitz tells her to cut the crap. She doesn’t back down. Suddenly, the police rush in. The mystery woman gets separated from Mellie and ends up in the bunker with Abby. She has no service, no contact with anyone.

Operation Save Mellie

Fitz brings Mellie into a room with Jake, Olivia, Marcus, David, and Cyrus. They’ve placed the White House on lockdown with the use of a drone so they can initiate Operation Save Mellie. They need a candidate for Mellie’s vice president. Cyrus brings up his name almost instantly. Now that would be one hell of a ticket. Rowan is soon brought in to help.

He admits to the room right off the bat that he shot Frankie. Even though he’s a terrible man, Rowan is the only one who can figure a way out of this mess. Before he does anything, Rowan wants Fitz to say these four little words: “we need your help.” After Fitz does, Rowan refuses to help! He says everyone in the room is helpless.

Fitz reminds Rowan that Olivia begged him to save his life. “Show your daughter some damn respect,” Fitz says. That pushes Rowan over the edge. He accuses Fitz of rejecting the chance to take down his son’s killer for sex with Olivia. ROWAN IS A SAVAGE. Rowan goes back to his room, and Cyrus pays him a visit. He takes Rowan down to the wine cells Fitz had installed. While it appears they’re just catching up, Cyrus has ulterior motives. He tries to kill Rowan with a bottle opener, but Rowan is always one step ahead. He has a broken bottle in his hand already.

The lockdown gives the characters a chance to talk about their feelings, hopes, and dreams. David laments about loving powerful women. He always seems to find himself in complicated situation. Despite everything, Fitz knows he’d be nothing without the women in his life. He hopes David will see it that way, too.

Jake has a face-to-face with Olivia. He demands to know when she started seeing Fitz again. This is not the time nor the place for this, Jake. “You know he’s not the answer,” he tells her. “I’m not looking for anyone to save me,” Olivia says. Jake’s not so sure she’s telling the truth. But Olivia doesn’t need saving. She saves others. She begs him to push his feelings aside to help her and Mellie.

Girl Power

Meanwhile, Mellie is beyond worried about Peus. Marcus pumps her up with the sweetest words. He’d be a great motivation coach. “You are strong and clear headed. Patient and exacting. You are a leader,” he tells her.

The gang reunites to decide what to do next. Mellie announces she’s done losing and is ready to push back. She’s going to name her own VP. She goes to Cyrus first, who says he doesn’t want it. Olivia knows they have to find someone pure. Abby and the mystery woman are still in the bunker as all this goes down. The mystery woman is forced to watch Mellie announce Luna Vargas as her vice president! Olivia walks into the bunker to let the mean lady know what the heck is up. Olivia is now Mellie’s chief of staff and has the woman arrested.

“Your mistake was thinking you could take what’s mine,” Olivia says. “You can’t take Olivia Pope. Olivia Pope takes you.” Someone put this on a bumper sticker. Olivia Pope for president. please! After the woman is taken away, Olivia looks at Abby. Their fight is not over yet. They still have to fight Peus, but Abby is more than up for the fight.

