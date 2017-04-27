Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Nikki Reed On 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Courtesy of Instagram

This is just too cute! Ian Somerhalder professed his undying love for wife Nikki Reed on their 2-year wedding anniversary on April 26 by sharing the sweetest wedding photo of the young couple. The only thing cuter than the picture was Ian’s message to Nikki!

Ian Somerhalder, 38, showed just how crazy he is about his wife Nikki Reed, 28, when he posted an adorable pic of them at their wedding to Instagram on April 26 in honor of their 2-year anniversary. The Vampire Diaries star revealed how “amazing” he thinks his gorgeous wife is in the totally mushy message that went along with the shot. We are having a hard time not swooning over his romantic gesture!

“To the most amazing human in the world,” Ian gushes in the caption of the photo of he and Nikki. “Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Today, two years ago to the minute, we said ‘I do’ and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful to you for this life. Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I’ve ever known.” OMG, we cannot believe how much Ian loves Nikki! Although we’ve seen enough of their PDA to know that we should have suspected it!

“To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can’t even count them. Partly because I’ll be so old… I love you,” Ian writes at the close of his message. We totally believe these two are in it for the long haul and that we will be seeing Ian post many more loving anniversary messages to Nikki for years to come!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ian’s sweet message to his wife on their two-year anniversary? Do you think Nikki loved it? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.