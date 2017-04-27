Niecy Nash Shows Off Stretch Marks & More ‘Flaws’ In Swimsuit: Her Body Positive Message

Courtesy of Instagram

This is going to make you want to be a little kinder to yourself today. Niecy Nash caught herself thinking negative things about her body on April 27 while trying on a swimsuit, and decided to turn it around with some sexy pics and a totally positive message on Instagram. Check it out!

We could all learn something about self-love from Niecy Nash, 47! The gorgeous actress and TV show host found herself having a moment of doubt about her body on April 27, but quickly reminded herself that she’s completely awesome, flaws and all.

“I APOLOGIZE to myself! I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on last night, then proceeded to Drag Myself😩- pointing out every “flaw”, every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark,” she wrote on a slideshow of herself looking FIERCE in a black one-piece that says “if lost: please return me to my squad.”

Luckily she turned that negative thinking around! “Then I heard my sisters voice @kstew222 in my head say “watch what you say about MY sister”….then I remembered that my body will hear everything my mind thinks about it…. then I thought about my dear sister friend @daniebb3 and how she celebrates her chocolaty thickness ( she’s so fine!)😘…then I changed my conversation with myself.”

“These hips caught two husbands (and a few boos) 😏, my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people👅. I see my c-section scar peeking out (thank you @thekatvond for putting a tattoo over it) but it’s a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world 👶🏽 I allowed my stretch marks to whisper ” you are a grown ass women who has survived a few thangs & STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could” My mom always said “They don’t teach “kind” in school, you gotta learn that on your own.” Loving your body can be a roller coaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER! but… With all that said I purpose to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday…. tomorrow i’ma try to keep the it going “I love you Niecy.” ❤❤❤❤❤.” We love it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Niecy’s body positive message? Let us know!

