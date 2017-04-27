Nick Cannon Shamelessly Disses Nicki Minaj After Her ‘Booty Dropped’ On ‘Wendy Williams’

Courtesy of Instagram

Ouch! Nick Cannon had a few harsh words to say about Nicki Minaj while stopping by ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on April 27. When asked if he’d hook up with Mariah Carey’s enemy, he responded with a diss about Nicki’s booty! You’ve got to see this.

Tell us how you really feel Nick Cannon. The 36-year-old television personality wasn’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers while sitting in the hot seat on The Wendy Williams Show on April 27. When asked if he would smash Nicki Minaj, 34, he mischievously smiled before throwing some epic shade! “Is this pre the booty dropping,” he responded, continuing, “Is this bubbly booty Nicki or after the booty drop?” When she said that it was post-booty dropping, the Wild ‘N Out host shamelessly concluded, “Oh nah, I can’t do that then…if she get it fixed, call me then.” Yikes!

Wendy prompted the question by addressing the ongoing feud between Mariah Carey, 47, and Nicki, asking if he’d ever take a run at the rapper. It looks like Mariah has nothing to worry about, since Nick also claimed that he knew nothing about their beef! As we previously reported, Nicki was rumored to have started disliking the singer during their judging stint on American Idol. Viewers were totally shocked when reports surfaced about the two getting in an all-out screaming match after Mariah “disrespected her.” Both announced their departure from the show in 2013.

After seeing Nick’s comments during his interview, many viewers began wondering if he was jumping aboard team Remy Ma, 36. In the lyrics to her scathing diss track “ShETHER,” Remy blasts Nicki for supposedly getting butt implants. “And I saw Meek [Mill] at All-Star, he told me your ass dropped, He couldn’t f**k you for three months, Because your ass dropped,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nicki clapped back with her own diss track called “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne, 34, and Drake, 30. She’s still enjoying the fruits of her success after she broke a Billboard Hot 100 record that was previously held by Aretha Franklin. To celebrate the accomplishment, she shared a video of herself twerking! Clearly, Nicki’s not losing any sleep over her nay-sayers.

