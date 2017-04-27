REX/Shutterstock

First impressions go a long way — 100 yards to be exact. Dressed to the nines, football stars like Corey Davis, Derek Barnett, and MORE all rocked outrageously colorful suits to the 2017 NFL Draft on Apr. 27. Check out some of the best looks from the evening!

You know how men go crazy over the Victoria’s Secret runway show each year? The annual NFL Draft is pretty much the equivalent for ladies. The highly-anticipated event is always filled with handsome, ripped, muscular, chiseled, athletic, drool-worthy hunks ready to show the NFL what they’re made of. Guys love to watch for Fantasy Football reasons. Girls love to watch for the machismo that is Corey Davis, Haason Reddick, Malik McDowell, Derek Barnett and the list goes on!

Over the years, it’s become tradition for footballers to wear their cleanest, sharpest suits — and these stars definitely did not disappoint. Corey rocked a baby pink blazer with black slacks, Mr. Barnett sizzled in a dark maroon suit, and coach Nick Saban looked like Captain America with his blonde hair, navy blue suit, white shirt, and red tie. Returning to Philadelphia for the first time since 1961, the 2017 NFL Draft was held in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will continue until April 29.

Perhaps the most exciting first-round draft picks belonged to the new Los Angeles Chargers team, who just moved up from San Diego on January 12. Head coach Anthony Lynn selected Mike Williams — a wide receiver from Syracuse. Mike was previously drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 Draft, and is expected to be one of the star players for the Chargers. Other big selections include Mr. Davis joining the Tennessee Titans, Jamal Adams for the New York Jets, and Myles Garrett for the Cleveland Browns. GAME ON, BOYS!

