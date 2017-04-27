Myles Garrett Selected By Cleveland Browns As First Overall Pick In 2017 NFL Draft

Courtesy of Twitter

Number one! Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has been selected as the 2017 top NFL overall draft pick by the Cleveland Browns on Apr. 27. We’ve got more on their big decision.

Being the first pick in the NFL draft is such massive honor, and after much consideration the Cleveland Browns used their 2017 number one overall selection to choose Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, 21. There had been plenty of chatter that the team was seriously considering North Carolina quarterback and Cleveland native Mitch Trubisky, 22, but franchise leadership ended up going with Myles as their top pick instead. He stayed in his hometown of Arlington, Texas with his family rather than travel to the draft ceremony in Philadelphia, but was so thrilled by the big news!

The 6’4″, 272 pound athlete was a two-time First Team All-American in 2015 and 2016. The college junior made the decision to enter the 2017 NFL draft despite a 2016 season with the Aggies that was plagued by a high ankle sprain that limited his playing time. Still, he managed to record d 8.5 sacks, 32 total tackles (18 of them solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. No doubt his amazing defensive skills and pass rushing will be highly valued in Cleveland!

His Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin had praised Myles for being “low maintenance” with no diva ways. “Here’s a guy that just kind of does his — beats to his own drum. All he wants is maybe his headphones and to know what time practice is, when to go to class, when meetings are and when game time is and where’s the food. Other than that, I wish I had 80 guys like that instead of just a couple.”

"I can be maybe the greatest of all time if I keep on working." @MylesLGarrett is ready for the big stage. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WCqvYdbwgp — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2017

There ‘s word that the Browns are scrambling behind the scenes to attempt to trade up from their No. 12 overall pick to still grab Mitch if he’s available. The team already acquired a quarterback recently in one of the most unprecedented trades in NFL history. Back on Mar. 9 just minutes before the free agency window opened, the Houston Texans traded QB Brock Osweiler, 26, and a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland, thereby relieving themselves of his disastrous four-year, $72 million contract.

The Browns have already said they made the move to get the draft pick in efforts to help rebuild the team, and will likely trade or release Brock before the 2017 season begins so their quarterback hunt is still on. After nine losing seasons, the franchise needs to turn things around.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Myles Garrett being the number one draft pick? Is he a good fit for the Cleveland Browns?

