Michael Mantenuto Dead: Disney Actor Dies At Age 35

This is just heartbreaking. Michael Mantenuto, an actor known for playing Jack O’Callahan in the Disney movie ‘Miracle,” committed suicide at just 35 years old, according to release from the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group and an April 27 report. Here’s what we know.

Michael Mantenuto has died, as Col. Guillaume “Will” Beaurpere, the group commander of the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group, confirmed in a release on April 27. The former hockey player and actor joined the military after leaving the entertainment industry.

UPDATE: Michael committed suicide by shooting himself, as TMZ reports.

“Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force,” the release said, adding that he was found dead by the Des Moines Police Department in Washington State. So sad.

Michael played the character Jack O’Callahan in Disney’s Miracle, the 2004 sports docudrama about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team. He also had roles in the films Surfer, Dude (2008) and Dirtbags (2006). Prior to acting, he played hockey for the University of Maine.

Our hearts go out to Michael’s loved ones during this difficult time.

