Melania Trump Channels G.I. Joe In $4,100 Military-Inspired Outfit

AP Images

Melania Trump rocked a military-inspired outfit at the White House as she tended to her duties as first lady when she welcomed the Argentine president and his wife alongside her hubby, where she looked like she was ready to head into combat thanks to her G.I. Joe outfit.

Melania Trump, 47, made an appearance alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, at the White House on April 27, where the first lady rocked an olive green, military-inspired look from Altuzarra — it was her most daring fashion move to date! Her get-up consisted of a military jacket and matching skirt and was featured in the brand’s Spring 2017 runway show. Although she has yet to move into the White House with her husband, she was on hand to welcome Argentine President, Mauricio Macri, and his wife, Juliana Awada.

Melania’s high-fashion look had an edgy vibe that was definitely a departure from her recent looks…and it certainly wasn’t cheap! In fact, her jacket, which featured python-print piping, retails for $2,995, while her skirt is priced at $1,120. As if the detailing and design of the look didn’t already turn heads, she took the theme a step further, pairing it with python Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Her outfit was definitely a look — and while we’re all for a military-inspired moment, this entire get-up, all buttoned up, could border on costume-like. We appreciate the risk-taking moment but probably would’ve preferred seeing the pieces styled separately — it’s all about making sure you’re wearing the outfit and the outfit isn’t wearing you. She polished off the look with her signature blowout and smoky eye as she posed for a photo op.

What did you think of Melania’s latest look? Was it way too risky for the White House or do you love seeing her push the boundaries with her outfit choices?

