Travis Scott Gets Hot & Heavy With SZA In ‘Love Galore’ Video — Look Away Kylie Jenner

Wait a minute, that’s not Kylie Jenner! In this sexy new music video for ‘Love Galore,’ SZA and Travis Scott can’t keep their hands off each other in the bedroom — which must not be a pleasant viewing experience for the rapper’s girlfriend. Check it out!

Revert your eyes, Kylie Jenner, 19! This probably isn’t something you want to see! New boyfriend Travis Scott, 24, and SZA, 26, are literally all over each other in this new music video for “Love Galore,” a single off the singer’s upcoming album CNTRL. Creative expression is one thing, but this insanely sexy video is something straight out of 50 Shades Of Grey. Seducing each other in bed with red hot sheets, SZA mounts Travis, pins his arms down, and ties them to the bed posts.

Then, well, she totally has her way with them — and it’s not what you expect! SZA slaps the living daylights out of the rapper for mistreating her in their relationship. Oh, and did we mention the part where a strange older lady with rotten teeth and crazy grey hair enters the bedroom to kill him yet? No? Because that’s what happens. The end of the music video shows blood being splattered on the windows and listeners can hear Travis’ shrieking. Forget “Love Galore,” it’s more like TORTURE GALORE!

Off-camera, however, the “Antidote” hitmaker actually IS completely loved-up. After weeks of speculation and curiosity, Travis and Kylie finally confirmed their romance at Coachella Weekend 2. One lucky fan walking behind the new couple caught them (on camera) holding hands. Other eyewitnesses claim they saw the stars making out during Dillon Francis‘ set on a Saturday night. Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of Kylie in Travis’ music videos — that would be a real treat!

