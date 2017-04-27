Click to Skip Ad
‘Life Of Kylie’: Kylie Jenner Reveals First Glimpse At Highly-Anticipated New Reality Show

Thu, April 27, 2017 5:51pm EDT by 1 Comment
Kylie Jenner Behind The Scenes Of Life Of Kylie
REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s new reality show is finally coming together! She shared a sneak peek of ‘Life of Kylie’ on Snapchat on April 27, and we can already tell it’s going to be incredible. Check out the first look right here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is about to give fans the most intense documentation of her life ever, and ahead of the summer 2017 premiere of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff titled Life of Kylie, she took to Snapchat to give us a taste. Check out the pic of her on the set of the show above!

We don’t know too much about Kylie’s show yet, except that it will follow the Lip Kit mogul in her daily life (obviously). “I think why I’m really excited about this is because it’s like a new way of reality and it’s kind of more like a docu-series,” Kylie told Access Hollywood in an interview on April 23. “It’ll be really cool… I want to show people more of an inside in my life because I keep a lot private. It’ll be fun!” Can’t wait to see!

Kylie Jenner’s Sugar Factory Opening In Las Vegas — Pics

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Life of Kylie? Tell us if you’re pumped that Kylizzle is getting her time in the spotlight!

