Travis Scott Would Be Crushed If Kylie Jenner Was Using Him To Make Tyga Jealous

Uh oh! Travis Scott is now dating one of the most beautiful girls in the world – Kylie Jenner – but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s a little paranoid that it’s too good to be true. He’s concerned that she’s just using him to make Tyga jealous!

The downside to dating someone that’s newly single is that there’s always a chance that you’re just a rebound for them. Or worse, a pawn meant to make their ex jealous! That’s what Travis Scott, 24, is concerned about now that he’s dating Kylie Jenner, 19. She only broke up with Tyga, 27, recently, and he would be devastated to learn she’s not really as into him as he thinks!

“Travis has asked Kylie to unfollow Tyga on all of her social media as a way to let him know that she’s serious about him and not just using him to piss Tyga off,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re not sure if that’s a good idea because it comes off as being a little possessive, but he’s really worried about getting hurt.

“That would really upset Travis,” the insider continued. “He’s hoping Kylie’s not that girl. He doesn’t think she is. He refuses to believe that. That would really crush his spirits if he learned Kylie’s just using him as a pawn in her twisted revenge game on Tyga.” Judging by how excited and affectionate Kylie has been on dates with Travis recently, we think he has nothing to worry about!

