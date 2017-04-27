Kylie Jenner’s Waist Is Tinier Than Ever In New Pic & Fans Are Slamming Her For Photoshop

Courtesy of Instagram

Photoshop fail?! Kylie Jenner posted yet another sultry selfie of herself to Instagram on April 26. However, this time, fans are blasting her for altering her tiny waist among other things! See the harsh comments that fans are leaving on her new underwear snap!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is getting a ton of attention on the gram, but it’s not all positive. Fans believe that she photoshopped her latest selfie where she rocked a short white shirt and tiny blue PUMA underwear! In her April 26 snap, commenters said that Kylie’s waist was drastically smaller than what they’re used to seeing. Fans also accused the young star of altering her assets on the right side of her body. They claimed that a curtain in the background of her photo was distorted! So, what do you think?

Well, here’s what some commenters had to say:

“LOL. Look how distorted that curtain is,” one commenter said, adding, “She used an app to squeeze her waist inward. Why? It’s not like she isn’t already skinny.” Yikes.

“Trust me this is photoshopped,” another Instagram user said.

“So why are all ur pics crystal clear but this is so pixelated,” one commenter questioned.

The harsh comments continued, where fans accused Kylie of being an “alternative human,” and a “fake” person. Numerous fans even accused her of plastic surgery! “Man what surgery can do,” one user wrote. As of April 27, Kylie’s photo garnered over 22,000 opinionated messages. Although fans accused her of altering the photo, it still racked up over two million “likes.”

It’s hard to tell if Ky edited her photo, but either way, she looked incredible! Fans could’ve been thrown off since she uploaded a closeup of her insane curves with limited clothing on. Her skintight blue underwear accentuated every inch of her stunning curves and her toned tummy was on full display.

While social media goers were worried about her Instagram, Kylie wasn’t worried about anything. She was busy spending time with her new rumored man, rapper, Travis Scott, 24. The pair sat court-side at the NBA Playoffs on April 25 when the Houston Rockets pulled a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, they were caught shopping the very next day together. How cute?!

Kylie and Travis made waves on the internet and at Coachella [in early April], when they were supposedly caught making out at the CA festival. Although there’s no photo or video evidence of the lip-lock, fans tweeted that they had witnessed the couple’s steamy make-out.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s photo looked photoshopped?

