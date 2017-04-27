Aaron Hernandez: Rumored Prison Lover Kyle Kennedy Breaks Silence — ‘I Miss My Friend’

Courtesy of Facebook

Kyle Kennedy is finally speaking out! The prison inmate, rumored to be Aaron Hernandez’s gay prison lover, broke his silence today with a heartfelt message intended for his dear ‘friend.’ Read on for the latest emotional update on their alleged romance.

Whether or not Aaron Hernandez was actually gay, the impact he left on Kyle Kennedy is truly powerful. It’s unclear exactly when the inmates first met each other, but since the NFL star was arrested in 2013, they may have spent four years together behind bars. Like all of us, Kyle was deeply moved by Aaron’s reported suicide and is now speaking out about the relationship they shared. “I miss my friend Aaron Hernandez,” he said in a statement to RadarOnline.com. “I’d like to send my condolences to his fiancée, his mother and his daughter.”

The inmate’s statement unfortunately doesn’t confirm whether or not their connection was platonic or romantic. There are, however, enough reports to support both cases. For starters, Kyle claims that one of the three suicide notes Aaron left was written for him. The notes were allegedly discovered on April 20, one day after the New England Patriots athlete killed himself at age 27 at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center — but we haven’t seen photo evidence. A counter argument against Kyle’s story is that his dating profile on the Write A Prison site says he’s straight.

But if there’s one person who has already made up their mind about Kyle’s allegations, it’s Aaron’s lawyer. Jose Baez couldn’t care less about that the prisoner says, and isn’t even willing to hear a statement from him. “Our team is doing serious legal work,” Jose told TMZ. “We don’t have the time to stop our efforts and respond to every convicted felon that has something to say about Aaron Hernandez.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Kyle’s first statement on Aaron’s death?

