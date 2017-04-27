Kourtney Kardashian Ready To ‘Settle Down’ With More ‘Loyal’ Soul Mate Than Scott Disick

FameFlyNet

Kourtney Kardashian is having a wild time on her ‘girls only’ birthday trip, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t interested in the quiet life. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kourt is looking to ‘settle down’ with her soul mate and that man is not Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 33, have one of the craziest on-again, off-again relationships we’ve ever seen. So it’s no wonder a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was happy to leave the drama of their love behind her for her “girls only” birthday trip.

“Kourtney is enjoying not having any guys on the vacation, especially Scott Disick,” the insider said. “She is tired of their rollercoaster relationship, and the vacation has been a wonderful break from all the drama Scott brings into her life daily. This trip has reminded her that she is so over Scott.”

While Kourt, her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, and all their friends definitely seem to be having an amazing time in Puerto Rico and Mexico, the source tells us she isn’t just interested in have a wild and crazy time for the rest of her life.

“Kourtney definitely would love to settle down one day with one guy — her soul mate that she can grow old with,” the source said. “She has been telling her sisters and friends that the number one thing she is looking for in her next long term relationship is loyalty and honesty.”

“Kourtney swears she doesn’t ever want to go through the same type of heartbreak Scott put her through, so her next man had better be honest, sincere and fiercely loyal,” the insider said.

Kourtney has every right to make sure that the man she spends the rest of her life with possesses all of these amazing qualities. And even if that man isn’t Scott, we are sure the two will always have a special connection due to their love for their three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney will settle down soon? Who do you think she will end up with? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.