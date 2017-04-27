Courtesy of EllenTube

It seems like there’s no love lost between Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner! Kim blasted Cait for being untruthful in her new book when she appeared on ‘Ellen’, April 27! Kim even said that there was no need for Cait’s ‘hurtful’ memoir! You have to see what else she had to say!

Kim Kardashian, 36, didn’t hold back when she spoke to Ellen DeGeneres, 59, about Caitlyn Jenner‘s “distasteful” book, April 27. Kim said that Cait, 67, criticized her family in The Secrets of my Life. “It’s still Kendall [21] and Kylie [Jenner‘s, 19] dad, so I want to be respectful, but I just feel like there’s no need for a book,” she said. “You know, tell your story but just don’t bash other people. I just think, like, it’s not tasteful.” Wow.

The brunette beauty revealed that she’ll “always love” Cait because of their past, however, some things have changed. “She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”

Kim divulged a few other reasons why Cait’s book shouldn’t have been published. “My heart breaks for my mom [Kris Jenner, 61], you know? Because I feel like she’s been through so much and she’s [Cait’s] promoting this book and she’s saying all of these things. And, I just don’t think it’s necessary. I feel like it’s unfair [and] things aren’t truthful,” Kim explained. Woah.

Ellen then asked Kim if she thought that Caitlyn wasn’t being honest in her book. “No, not with certain things,” Kim replied. “I feel like it’s taken her [Cait] a long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now.” Shade.

After Ellen asked if anyone in the family has a relationship with Cait, Kim revealed that only Kendall and Kylie do. “That’s their dad,” she explained. As for Kim’s relationship with Cait? — “Um, I haven’t talked to her in a couple of weeks,” she said. Ah.

All in all, Kim admitted that Cait’s book is “just so hurtful.” Then, she laid down the law: “I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.” Yikes.

The mother of two — North, 3 and Saint West, 1 — even chatted about her little ones! Kim revealed that North is super jealous of Saint and that she even “beats him up.” Awe! You have to watch that part of her interview, right here!

