Kim Kardashian Details North’s Crazy Jealousy Over Saint & Reveals She’s Kanye’s Twin: Watch

Apparently Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have quite the little diva on their hands! Revealing on ‘Ellen’ that her 3-year-old North West is insanely jealous and ‘mean’ towards her little brother Saint, Kim also explained that Nori’s totally her dad’s mini-me and even says ‘crazy’ things just like him LOL!

While North West, 3, may be adorable, apparently she’s got a mean jealousy streak — and her mom Kim Kardashian, 36, is the first to admit it! Shamelessly revealing that her little girl isn’t the best big sister to 1-year-old Saint West, Kim even went so far as to say that Nori “beats him up” — yikes! I mean, we’ve heard of sibling rivalry, but THAT sounds a bit intense.

“[Saint] is my twin. He’s literally my twin personality, I don’t wanna be like, ‘I’m so sweet,’ but he’s so sweet. He’s just such a good, good boy. Such a good person,” Kim gushed to Ellen DeGeneres, 59, on the Apr. 27 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “North just beats him up all day long and he doesn’t cry…she’s just awful. She is so jealous and I thought it was a phase. It’s not going away. She says boys aren’t allowed in her room!” Aw, poor Saint!

The mom of two continued, “She gets so jealous…I can’t hold him, I can’t breastfeed him.” Kim then explained that while she was breastfeeding her son, North would get SO jealous, that she had to put a milk box with a straw on the other side of her bra so that North could drink at the same time. “I mean, she’s so jealous,” Kim added. It seemed even Ellen thought that was a BIT too far! But in trying to defend her daughter, the reality star revealed that she’s actually “really smart” — like her dad, Kanye West, 39, apparently.

“She’s really, really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us, or thinks she does,” Kim explained to Ellen. “She is Kanye’s twin. Same personality, says the same wild things. She’ll just sit looking at me right here, and be like, ‘Mommy, I don’t like Ellen,’ or whoever it is. And I’m like, ‘Not now,’ and she’s like, ‘Why, mom? I’m just being honest.'” Looks like Kim and Kanye definitely have their hands full with that one!

