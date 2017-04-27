Kim Kardashian Loses 100,000 Insta Followers After Un-Retouched Bikini Pics Surface

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! Are fans rebelling against Kim Kardashian? The booty queen allegedly lost a whopping 100,000 followers on April 27 after un-retouched photos of her famous bum looking a little different were revealed. What do you think?

Yikes! Kim Kardashian, 36, seems to be taking a lot of heat from fans on April 27 after some less-than-flatter paparazzi shots of her partying it up in Hawaii went viral. In the pics, Kim’s infamous booty looks a little more dimpled than usual, and that lead some of her fans to believe that all of the more perfect-looking pics she posts were a result of Photoshop.

Apparently, the backlash has caused her to lose over 100,000 followers on Instagram, according to DailyMail. Some fans even left scathing comments on her photos. One said “your body is completely fake,” while another barked “absolutely unbelievable. Wake up and face reality. Photoshop is your best friend @KimKardashian.”

Of course, the loss of followers could be due to people deleting their accounts, or fake follower accounts being removed by Instagram. 100,000 sounds like a lot, but Kim is the 5th most followed person on the site with 98.7 million fans. We think she’ll be okay regardless.

Everyone posts pictures in their best lighting, so perhaps Kim opts for well-staged or dimly lit pics to make herself look as smooth as possible. She is a mother of two after all! She’s bound to have a little cellulite and stretch marks. We still think she looks great!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim losing followers? Is it because of the unflattering pics let us know!

