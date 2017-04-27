Kim Kardashian Copies Kylie Jenner In Same Sexy Slip Dress

Courtesy of Instagram

It looks like Kim Kardashian raided Kylie Jenner’s closet before heading to Mexico, where she rocked the very same olive green Nili Lotan dress we first spied on Kylie — but who do you think wore it better? VOTE.

One of the perks of having a sister is being able to raid her closet — and when you’re one of five girls the options are endless! Just take a look at the Kardashian/Jenner ladies and how often they’re inspired by one another’s looks. That, coupled with their covetable closets, often leads to many similar style moments, which totally proved to be the case with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kim looked incredible in a slew of sexy looks as she celebrated Kourtney Kardashian‘s 38th birthday in Mexico on a major girls trip, where she stepped out in an olive green Nili Lotan slip dress and posed barefoot next to a palm tree in the look, which put her famous curves on full display — and if Kim’s look seems familiar, that’s because Kylie rocked the very same dress!

That’s right, Kim’s mini-me was actually the first to rock the Nili Lotan frock when she wore the sexy cami dress belted for a night out in LA. While of course Kim and Kylie could just have identical dresses in their closets, it is way more fun to pretend it’s the identical dress — hey, it wouldn’t be the first time!

Although the stylish sisters rocked the same frock, they both opted for two totally different looks. While Kim kept it casual for her vacation, Kylie glammed up the look with her choice of accessories — and even though they each made the look their own we still can’t get enough of their twinning moment.

Who do you think wore the dress better, Kim or Kylie?

