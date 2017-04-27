Kim Kardashian’s ‘ELLEN’ Dress: Channels Former Self In One-Shoulder Mini

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of EllenTube

Kim Kardashian’s ‘ELLEN’ dress may seem like your standard sexy mini, but, in reality, the hot mama basically broke the internet when she brought the silhouette out of retirement, relying on the red carpet staple that defined her style in 2010: the one-shoulder dress. It is Throwback Thursday, after all!

Talk about a #TBT! While Kim Kardashian loves to turn heads and try new trends with her fierce fashion, the reality star used to be a creature of habit, and there wasn’t a look she favored more than a form-fitting, one-shoulder dress. In fact, time and time again, Kim rocked countless versions of the dress on the red carpet. Although her fashion evolution is quite remarkable, something tells us that Kim couldn’t be more excited when the 80s silhouette made a major return on the runway for the Spring 2017 shows, meaning that it was finally time to break out the tried and true look: and she did just that on the ELLEN show in LA on April 27.

Kim looked incredible when she stepped out for the show, clad in the clinging, thigh-grazing mini dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her blunt lob cut was parted in the middle and she finished off the look with another Kim signature: strappy sandals. Her appearance comes on the heels of her lavish vacation in Mexico where she celebrated her big sis, Kourtney Kardashian‘s 38th birthday, where the gals paraded around in thong bikinis. Kim proudly showed off her figure, however, many were quick to criticize her bikini body — but Kim proved that looking good really is the best revenge with her latest appearance, and we couldn’t think of a silhouette more perfect for the occasion.

Seeing Kim in the look raises lots of questions. For starters, we know Kanye West loves to have a hand in Kim’s style choices — was he okay with her recycling her favorite trend of yesteryear? Did he take some time off from curating Kim’s looks? Will we see more one-shoulder dresses on Kim now that the trend is officially back in a big way?

Only time will tell!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.