Kendall Jenner’s Exact Full Body Workout: How You Can Try It

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner has the most incredible figure & now we finally know how she gets it. Her personal trainer shared her exact full body workout & you can try it too, with these exact gym moves!

Kendall Jenner, 21, has such an amazing body and we’ve been dying to know how she maintains her perfect figure. Unlike her other sisters, Kourtney, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, Kendall never posts workout videos or pictures, so, her fitness routine has been kept a secret, until now. Kendall’s personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, shared with Healthista, the exact workout Kendall uses and what fitness tricks she incorporates into her daily life.

Gunnar dished all the details about how Kendall trains in the gym and exactly what she does to stay so fit and toned. He explained what type of workout she does, “It’s not really strength training, it’s a combination of movement, strength and high-intensity intervals.” Once she’s in the gym, Gunnar explains the moves she does, “It’s all about throwing a curve ball at the body – the body has to adapt because when it adapts it changes.” The moves are simple and she usually does them in the 8 or 9 rep range:

1. A set of squats.

2. A set of pull ups.

3. Drop down into a plank series.

4. A set of hypo extensions.

Kendall is super motivated and Gunnar even said, “She’s here regularly, she works her ass off. Kendall is a natural athlete – if there’s a movement we’re doing against resistance whether it’s a chop or if it’s something that involves a sprint or a lateral move or if it co-ordinates upper body and lower body, at first it might be a little bit wonky but within 3 or 4 reps it looks like she invented the movement. Her learning curve on physical movements is like that of an athlete.”

While we can all agree that we love Kendall’s body and she is our motivation to hit the gym, Gunnar gave some amazing advice, “Stop trying to be Kendall Jenner 2.0. Be you – the best you is always better than a knock off of anyone else.”

Wow! What do you guys think of Kendall’s workout? Will you try it out?

