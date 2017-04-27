Did Argentina’s President’s Wife Throw Shade At Donald & Melania Trump? See Diss

AP Images

When Melania Trump sat down with Juliana Awada at the White House on Apr. 27, fans noticed that the Argentine President’s wife was wearing heels from the brand that’s suing Ivanka’s clothing line. Was it an intentional diss, or just a coincidence?

Everyone knows that when girls fight, they do it in the sneakiest fashion. And we mean that literally. The meeting between Donald Trump, 70, and Argentine President Mauricio Macri, 58, on April 27 in Washington D.C was damn near perfect, except for one major detail that involved Juliana Awada‘s choice in wardrobe. She rocked high heels designed by the SAME brand that’s currently suing Ivanka Trump‘s self-titled line. So now we have to wonder, was Juliana trying to diss Melania and her family?

The $695 Aquazzura pumps Juliana wore are undoubtedly beautiful, plus they perfectly matched her red frock, but there’s a subtle message behind the shoes we just can’t get over. It’s no secret that Aquazzura is on a war path with Ivanka, who they claim ripped off multiple designs. The Italian company reportedly filed a complaint in June 2016 in Manhattan federal court, alleging that the blonde beauty’s footwear line knocked off the aesthetic for a specific runway sandal. The color, shape, and textile are identical. The only difference is the price point.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only problem Ivanka’s line is facing. Back in February, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus dropped her business amidst a viral campaign that urged voters not to purchase anything Trump related. Of course Nordstrom didn’t come out and directly say that her father’s presidency was the issue. The fashion empire blamed Ivanka’s lack of sales for their decision. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” wrote Nordstrom in a statement. “In this case, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.” Poor Ivanka just can’t a break!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Juliana was trying to diss Melania and Ivanka by wearing those shoes?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.