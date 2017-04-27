Jennifer Lopez Slays Performance Of New Song ‘Mirate’ At Billboard Latin Awards

REX/Shutterstock

QUEEN!!! Jennifer Lopez blew it up at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards with a thrilling performance of her new song ‘Mirate.’ We’ve got the incredible video, right here!

Jennifer Lopez knows how to work a room and she completely slayed it at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Apr. 27 where she debuted “Mirate,” the first single off of her brand new Spanish language album. In English, the title translates into “Look to you,” and oh man did she own it. The event was the perfect place to show if off and the crowd inside the University of Miami’s Watsco Center went absolutely crazy for her gorgeous ballad. The piece featured a full orchestra to back her beautiful voice, and she received a standing ovation. One of those in the audience cheering along was her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 48, who is producing her new LP.

JLo received the prestigious Star Award during the Telemundo broadcast and was honored by kind words from the like of Sofía Vergara, Lin-Manuel Miranda and J Balvin in a video to congratulate her. “It makes me very excited to share this special night with artists that I admire,” she said upon accepting the honor.

“My family in music and in my life. To come back to my roots has a significance that goes beyond words. Moments like these are proof of hard work and we are lucky if life blesses us in this way,” she added. “I love you so much. I feel blessed to be part of this creative world and to be able to represent our Latin community. I feel at home. I am humbled to be here in your presence and accept this award.”

Earlier in the evening JLo wowed the crowd in a different way when she wore a super sexy and incredibly revealing Julien MacDonald gown on the red carpet. The black number’s neckline plunged all the way down to her waist, exposing tons of cleavage. Side panel cutouts also revealed plenty of flesh on her hips and butt. This woman knows how to make an entrance! The rest of the design featured a nearly crotch-high split and crocheted cutouts on the sleeves and skirt, showing off her gorgeous tan. On her sexy getaways with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41, she’s definitely been getting plenty of sun.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jennifer’s performance of “Mirate?” Do you love it when she does Latin albums?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.