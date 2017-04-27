Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Deep Cleavage & Butt In Super Sexy Black Crochet Dress

REX/Shutterstock

Holy moly! Jennifer Lopez never fails to wow us on the red carpet, and she just debuted one of her sexiest looks EVER! You’ve got to see her Billboard Latin Music Awards gown that showed off SO much skin!

There is no celebrity that can completely own a red carpet like Jennifer Lopez. The time-defying 47-year-old flaunted her amazing body in a sexy black dress at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Apr. 27 that showed off more flesh than fabric! The neckline of the gown plunged all the way down to her belly button, with her incredible cleavage on full display. The number featured wide open panels that showed off all of the skin on her hips and the side of her butt.

The dress featured a sequined crochet design with various open panels to show off her amazing body. Her slit went almost up to her crotch, which was covered up only by a patch of shiny fabric. This is definitely the hottest dress she’s worn on a red carpet in a long, long time and JLo is feeling more body confident than ever!

It looks like her sexy romance with former Yankee great Alex Rodriguez, 41, is bringing out her inner bombshell in the biggest of ways. He has to be beaming with pride that he’s snagged such a gorgeous and talented hottie. The balmy Miami evening was the perfect place to show off such an eye-popping look, and she made sure that all of the attention was on her dress. Her hair was pulled back into a tight long ponytail and simple black earrings topped off the look to make sure that the gown was the star of the event.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JLo’s gown at the Billboard Latin Music Awards? Is this the sexiest she’s ever looked?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.