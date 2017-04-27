Janet Jackson never lost her groove! Shortly after calling it quits with Wissam Al Mana, the songstress was spotted at the Bruno Mars concert in England. Joined by her brother Randy Jackson, the two were in good spirits while enjoying the catchy tunes!

Janet Jackson, 50, is keeping the good times rolling. The singer was spotted with one of her older brothers Randy Jackson, 60, at the Bruno Mars concert this week in Birmingham, England. Wearing a black jacket and ball cap, the mother of one was trying to keep a low profile while enjoying her night out. Janet was seen swaying from side to side as she listened to “Marry You,” even flashing a quick smile. She seemed to be in pretty good spirits, despite her recent split with Wissam Al Mana, 42. Janet and her estranged husband welcomed a sweet baby boy on Jan. 3.

The couple shockingly announced their split on Apr. 8, but it looks like the Qatari billionaire still has nothing but love for his estranged wife. He wrote an emotional letter to her on his website that read, “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever.” They were married for five years and it’s clear their relationship is still amicable.

Janet recently shared the first photo of precious little four-month-old Eissa on her website Apr. 14, after proudly giving birth at the age of 50. Even though she separated with Wissam earlier this month, reportedly over conflicting lifestyle desires, they plan to live close by each other in London to raise their son. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and it was the singer’s third trip down the aisle.

Janet’s little one is definitely a blessing as she had always wanted a child of her own. Her loved-ones were overjoyed by her pregnancy and are so grateful for little Eissa. “After the shock wore off, Janet’s family has been happy and amazed that she is expecting her first child,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2016. We’re glad to see her doing well!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Janet having fun and staying positive? Tell us!