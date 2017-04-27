Chris Soules’ New Lawyers Claim He Didn’t Flee Fatal Accident & Tried To Resuscitate Victim

SplashNews

Maybe these new lawyers can keep Chris Soules out of prison. According to ‘The Bachelor’ star’s updated legal team, their client did NOT flee the scene of the fatal car crash on Apr. 24 and even attempted to resuscitate the victim. Here’s the latest!

There are so many questions surrounding Chris Soules‘, 35, fatal car crash. Was he drunk driving? Was he talking on the phone? Is he going to prison? Following reports that the reality star fled the scene on April 24, his new team of lawyers released a statement obtained by People three days later that tells a difference story.

“While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. Attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.”

The 911 phone call lawyers are referring to was released on April 26. The audio is absolutely chilling and will leave listeners with goosebumps. Chris’ voice sounds winded, shaky, and above all disoriented. After making the call, the former The Bachelor contestant was reportedly arrested and CHARGED with leaving the car crash scene that left one driver, identified as Kenneth E. Mosher, dead. Chris made his first court appearance later that day and was released on a $10,000 bail bond.

That being said, the television personality isn’t out of the woods just yet. Once all the evidence is collected, there’s a chance he may serve a TWENTY FIVE year prison sentence, lose his farm, and be forced to pay a $1.5 million fee. If authorities find ONE drop of alcohol or any illegal substances in his blood, Chris could face a “Class B felony which can carry up to a 25 year prison sentence.” according to Iowa Defense Attorney Nick Sarcone who spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re getting nervous just thinking about the case.

