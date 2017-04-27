‘The Facts Of Life’ Star Charlotte Rae, 91, Diagnosed With Bone Cancer: Her Difficult Decision

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad! Charlotte Rae, the beloved actress who played Edna Garrett on ‘The Facts Of Life’, revealed that she’s been diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 91. Now, she’s facing a very difficult choice when it comes to treatment options.

Charlotte Rae, 91, became a part of every American’s family with roles like Edna on Different Strokes and The Facts Of Life, and now she’s opening up to us again, revealing her personal struggle with a scary disease.

“Last Monday, I found out I have bone cancer,” she revealed to People. “About seven years ago, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — which is a miracle that they found it because usually it’s too late. My mother, sister and my uncle died of pancreatic cancer. After six months of chemotherapy, I was cancer-free. I lost my hair, but I had beautiful wigs. Nobody even knew.”

But now that she has another form of the devastating disease, she has a choice to make. “So now, at the age of 91, I have to make up my mind,” she said. “I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground. Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again to opt for life. I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already. I have this decision to make.”

The actress had actually planned to begin her treatment on April 27, but cancelled it to step back and take a good hard look at the pros and cons. “I wanted to think about it first,” she says. “I think I’m going to go for it. The side effects were not too bad when I did it originally. I’ve had a great life, but I have so many wonderful things happening. I’d like to choose life. I’m grateful for the life I’ve already had.” You go girl! She’ll definitely be in our thoughts while going through this battle.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Charlotte below.

