Carmelo Anthony’s Begging La La For Another Chance After Shocking Split: Will She Give In?

Carmelo Anthony’s playing a different type of game! The NBA star is reportedly doing everything in his power to win back La La! He’s allegedly been texting texting her, and saying and doing things he’s never done before, according to a new report! Get the scoop!

When it comes to winning back La La Anthony, 37, Carmelo’s reportedly got a big bag of romantic tricks! The NBA star, 32, has allegedly been sending his estranged wife loving and remorseful text messages, according to TMZ, April 27. Melo’s reportedly apologized over and over, and told La La that he’s still in love with her and doesn’t want her to leave him. Awe!

But, there’s more. He’s allegedly been pleading for a second chance by asking her on romantic dates and lavish vacations. He’s reportedly insisted that La La is the only woman for him. Regardless of the reports that claim he has a baby mama, Melo has zero plans to be with anyone else but La La, according to TMZ.

Wanted to end the day celebrating Kiyans bday with this video from @familyfirst.xo I LOVE IT!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BIG BOY!! MY BEST FRIEND IS 10!!! 🎉🎂🙏🏽❤ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

The athlete’s allegedly been stepping out of his comfort zone when it comes to his reported attempts to win back his estranged wife. He’s apparently been “liking” her photos on Instagram and getting pretty flirt on social media!

So far, neither Melo nor La La have filed for divorce, according to reports. But, they are on friendly terms, as reported by the site, for the sake of their son, Kiyan Anthony, 10.

“Carmelo and La La are actively trying to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or if they should move on and actually get divorced,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “This is the first step to divorce or reconciliation. Both options are possible.” Wow.

While we hope these two can work things out, there were a few more factors that threw a wrench in their relationship. Shortly after the news of their split broke [April 17], it was reported that Melo has an alleged lovechild on the way. Chicago-based educator, Mia Angel Burks reportedly got pregnant with the NBA star’s child six and a half months ago.

And, it’s still pretty hard to forget Melo’s public disdain toward the Knicks President, Phil Jackson, 71. He and Jackson’s tumultuous relationship stems from rumors that the Knicks may trade Melo. Ultimately, all of the trade drama took a toll on he and La La’s relationship.

