Cameran Eubanks Pregnant: ‘Southern Charm’ Star Expecting 1st Child — A Girl

Make way for baby! Cameran Eubanks & her hubby Jason Wimberly are officially expecting their 1st child, and we are SO thrilled for the sweet couple! Along with their cute baby announcement, the ‘Southern Charm’ star revealed they’re welcoming a GIRL into the fam! Find out when she’s due.

Cameran Eubanks, 33, is pregnant, y’all! And she could not wait to share the news with her followers. Obviously the Bravo reality star and real estate agent is super psyched about welcoming a little girl later this year, as this will be both her and her husband Jason Wimberly‘s first child. Congrats, you two!

Happy Valentines Day! The love of a partner does NOT make you complete. The ability to love YOURSELF does.❤ I love you ALL and maintain that I have the most amazing Instagram family of any D-list Bravolebrity. 💯🙌🏽 A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:43am PST

“Times a changin’ y’all! Baby 🎀GIRL🎀 Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life! 💕,” Cameran captioned the adorable announcement pic, which she shared via Instagram on Apr. 26. The couple’s big reveal featured Cameran and Jason with huge smiles on their faces while standing outside together. While Jason held a pink balloon, Cameran showed off a photo of their baby’s sonogram.

“Congrats! So happy for ya’ll. She’s going to be gorgeous 💕,” one fan commented on the snapshot. Another gushed, “I can’t believe it!!! Congrats!!! You will never know what you did with your life before she came along! You will love this!!” Clearly her fans are just as pumped about the baby news as we are! But even Cameran herself wasn’t always been as enthusiastic about having children.

In the third season of Southern Charm, which aired in 2016, Cameran admitted that she was actually scared of having kids, even meeting with a therapist to try to better understand her fear. “That’s obviously something you think of once you get married. He’s more ready than I am,” the reality star told Wetpaint in March 2015 about raising children. “Before we got engaged, I sat down with him and said, ‘I have no desire to have a child right now, there might be a big possibility I might never want to have a child. I just want to make sure you’re not going to leave me if I don’t give you a kid.’”

Jason, who’s a Charleston-based doctor, and Cameran tied the knot back in April 2014. And clearly her attitude about kids has since changed. We seriously could not be happier for this adorable pair! Congrats again, you two!

