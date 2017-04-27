Caitlyn Jenner Shocked By Kim’s Shade? She’s Different ‘Behind Closed Doors’

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian didn’t hold back about her feelings on Caitlyn Jenner during an April 27 interview, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how Cait feels about it!

It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian, 36, is Team Kris Jenner when it come to the 61-year-old’s feud with ex, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, and she made that point perfectly clear during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, which aired April 27. Kim said she had no “respect” for Caitlyn after the former Olympian published her book The Secrets of My Life, and made it pretty clear she has no point of having a relationship with Cait in the near future.

However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that things are totally different between the ladies behind the scenes. “What Kim says behind closed doors to Caitlyn has been completely different [than what she said on Ellen],” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks Kim had to say what she said to appease her family and appease Ellen, who doesn’t like Caitlyn. Caitlyn doesn’t dislike Kim and she sees where the shade came from. She actually understands why Kim did it.”

Throughout Caitlyn’s entire process of transitioning, she’s said that Kim has been the most open-minded and supportive. As for Kris and Caitlyn, their relationship has been back and forth throughout the last two years, but ever since the family matriarch read an advanced copy of her ex’s book a few months ago, they haven’t spoken.

Kris has made it clear that she’s not happy with how Caitilyn portrays her in public, and she wasn’t pleased with what Cait wrote about her in the memoir. However, Caitlyn’s remained unapologetic for what she’s had to say. It doesn’t look like this one will be resolved ANY time soon…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim’s diss about Caitlyn on Ellen?

