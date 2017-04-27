Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Finally Talking Again After Not Speaking For Months

Things are moving in the right direction for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie! After a contentious several months of not talking at all, the exes are reportedly on speaking terms again, and it’s all, of course, for the sake of their six kids.

Seven months after Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce, Brad Pitt, 53, is not only spending more time with his children, but he’s also talking to his ex-wife more often — which is a big change from where they were just a few months ago. “They did not speak at all for months,” an insider tells E! News. “He was furious with her in a way he has never been furious before. This was a defining moment in his life and he felt devastated and lost without his kids. He wanted to protect them, but everything was discussed through lawyers.”

The A-list pair have “made some progress,” though, and are “taking small steps in the right direction,” according to the site’s source. It’s unclear how often they’re actually in communication or how much is still done through lawyers, but the former lovebirds are reportedly both “in agreement on putting the kids first. So that part of the equation is better.”

Brad jetted to Cambodia when Angelina was there with the kids in March, and was able to spend time with them overseas. When Angie first filed for divorce in September, this certainly seemed like a far-off possibility, considering the shocking child abuse allegations she made against her husband. More recently, Brad also reportedly had his first overnight visit with the children.

It’s clear these two have come a long way, although it’s not confirmed exactly where their divorce and custody case stands — in January, they agreed to have the documents in their court battle sealed and kept from the public in the interest of protecting their kids’ privacy. Baby steps, though, you guys!

