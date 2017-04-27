Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: Jennifer Lopez & More Sizzle On The Red Carpet

REX/Shutterstock

Muy caliente! Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria and more A-list stars turned up the heat at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27, hitting the red carpet in style. Wearing revealing gowns and fitted suits, the celebs dressed to impress!

The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards are officially here! To celebrate the momentous occasion, celebrities flocked to the University of Miami’s Watsco Center on April 27, rocking the fiercest fashions for the star-studded event. From the skin-tight gowns to the perfectly tailored suits, the celebrities wowed with their pristine sartorial displays. Jennifer Lopez, 47, definitely turned heads from the moment she graced the red carpet, clad in a figure-hugging Julien Macdonald gown. Eva Longoria, 42, also looked like chic in her stunning white pantsuit with a V-neck plunge.

Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the #Billboards2017! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2Mw6lI3dsi — billboard latin (@billboardlatin) April 27, 2017

We also have to hand it to Becky G, 20, who obviously shut down the carpet while posing in her red-hot number, giving fans a major peek at her cleavage. The guys even held their own with their A-list designs, especially nominated artist J Balvin, 31, who added a bit of flare with his polka-dotted button-up. Luis Fonsi, 39, was no slouch in the looks department either, opting for a timeless suit ahead of his highly anticipated performance of “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee, 40.

Between the guys and girls, they totally commanded the red carpet! As expected, “Mera Bebe” singer, Bryant Myers, 19, didn’t shy away with his bold look, rocking a patterned shirt, white pants and major ice. Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz, 30, brought her A-game with her sizzling black gown which featured a thigh-high slit. Ximena Duque, the La Fan actress, 32, also dazzled in her bejeweled design, completing her look with romantic waves and smokey makeup.

It’s certainly going to be an exciting night, considering the fact that J.Lo will be taking the stage to perform the first single from her upcoming Spanish-speaking album. We can hardly wait! With so much talent under one roof, there’s no telling what kind of excitement is in store. The winners will also be announced, honoring those who delivered with the biggest hits over the past year!

