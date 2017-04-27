Barack Obama Disses Donald Trump & His Twitter Fingers — See Epic Shade

REX/Shutterstock

No shame in his game! Months after Donald Trump was sworn into office, Barack Obama finally dissed his successor by taking a shot at his wild Twitter habits on April 27. The former president reportedly made tons of money while getting an epic dig in!

Donald Trump, 70, might need some ice for this burn! Barack Obama, 55, clapped back at his successor for the first time since inauguration day on April 27, while greeting a crowd of A&E Network’s advertisers. He was being interviewed by presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and she wasted no time with the hard-hitting questions. When asked how he handled frustrating moments in the White House, Barack coyly responded, “For starters, by not having a Twitter account.” As we all know, Donald has a reputation for taking to social media with his grievances.

Go ahead and get that dirt off your shoulder, Barack! The 44th President also earned a pretty penny for his speaking engagement and sly shade, walking away with a hefty $400,000 paycheck for appearing at the A&E network’s advertising upfront at The Pierre Hotel. Barack was feeling the love, since he received a standing ovation upon walking into the room, the NY Post reports. When asked what he missed most about the White House, he revealed that it was sitting on the Truman balcony on summer nights and gazing at the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.

Barack will even be making that same amount of money to speak at an upcoming Health conference for the Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald. His lovely wife Michelle Obama, 53, has also been making appearances as of late. She spoke at the AIA Conference on Architecture in Florida on April 27, still inspiring the masses with her motivational words. These two are on a roll!

To get you up to speed, Donald ignited a feud with Barack when he let loose on Twitter in the early hours of Mar. 4, accusing the former president of wire-tapping phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election campaign. “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy,” he wrote. It looks like Barack has the last word for now, since there’s still no evidence of his claims.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Barack’s quip at the event? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.