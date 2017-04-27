Angelina Jolie ‘Regrets’ How She Handled Brad Pitt Divorce: She Wants ‘Peace’

Angelina Jolie has had a change of heart in the seven months since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt — she’s even having major regrets about how she publicly handled the split, according to a new report. Here’s the latest on their relationship drama.

Brad Pitt, 53, was put through the ringer by Angelina Jolie, 41, in public court documents when they first split in September. She made shocking allegations of child abuse against him, and, for months, made it difficult for him to spend time with their six kids. Now that time has gone by, though, things have drastically changed.

“Angelina regrets the way she handled certain things and wants to be at peace with Brad,” an insider tells E! News. As we previously told you, the site also reports that Brad and Angie are once again on speaking terms after not talking for months after she filed for divorce. However, they’re far from best friends.

“Brad is way too upset still. He blames Angie for how public everything became,” the insider claims. “He knows that eventually it is best to forgive her and be on good terms for the sake of the children, but he feels let down in a way he never thought possible. He saw a different side of her and he can’t forget.”

The current state of Brad and Angelina’s custody and divorce case have been made private, but before the documents were sealed in January, Brad still only had temporary, supervised visitation. He has been spending more and more time with Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox recently, though — he even reportedly had his first overnight visit this month. There’s clearly a long way to go, but it’s comforting to see these two getting along where the children are involved!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Angelina handled the divorce? What do you think she could’ve done better?