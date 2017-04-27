Click to Skip Ad
Alicia Keys Puts On Stunning Performance Of ‘Holy War’ At WE Day California — Watch

Thu, April 27, 2017 3:59pm EDT by Add first Comment
Alicia Keys was the perfect choice for the headlining musical performer at WE Day this year! She gave the crowd — which included tens of thousands of students — an amazing rendition of her hit ‘Holy War.’ Get all of the details right here!

Alicia Keys, 36, put on one of her best performances yet during WE Day California on April 27 at The Forum in Inglewood! The singer and activist was backed by a super talented live chorus, and she had the crowd mesmerized with “Holy War,” to say the least. WATCH it above!

Alicia Keys Without Makeup — See Her Most Gorgeous PICS

WE Day is an awesome event that gathers speakers, performers, youth and celebs to celebrate a year-long effort to transform communities and change lives. Selena Gomez, 24, returned to host this year, and she did a great job as always! Still, it’s safe to say that Alicia stole the show. Fans went absolutely nuts on Twitter, naturally. “You were fabulous at WE Day!” one fan tweeted at the singer. “Best part of WE day!” another wrote. Love it!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Alicia’s performance at WE Day? Tell us if you think it was one of her best yet!

