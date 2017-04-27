NFL 2017 Draft Live Stream — Catch Every Team’s First Round Picks Here

REX/Shutterstock

The clock is ticking! The NFL’s Draft is beginning on Apr. 27th at 8pm EST live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Catch all the action online here and see who your team chooses for their first round pick!

The beast is from Texas A&M, he is 21 years old, and his parents named him Myles Garrett. He is expected to go first in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns who enjoy the first pick overall. The Browns are also in desperate need of a quarterback but Myles is too strong to pass up as the first pick. Cleveland is also projected to trade with the Tennessee Titans for the fifth pick overall where they will likely go after the quarterback from North Carolina, Mitchell Trubisky. The Browns won only one game during the 2016 NFL season, so the 2017 NFL draft will be an chance for Cleveland fans to finally have something to cheer about.

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is unique in it’s lack of quality position players and strong offense. Most college athletes looking to go at the top of the round are defensive backs, linemen, linebackers and safeties. There are a few running backs and receivers in the mix too, but fans can expect their teams to get down with some good defensive players in this first round.

The NFL Draft is always an exciting party to watch with fans going nuts every time a new team gets put on the clock. So grab some popcorn and a frothy beverage and enjoy the wild action online here!

