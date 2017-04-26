Barcelona Vs. Osasuna Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Barcelona holds a narrow lead atop La Liga and needs a victory over Osasuna to keep them in good shape. We’ve got your way to watch the game via live stream when the action kicks off at Camp Nou on Apr. 26 at 1:30pm EST.

Gooooal! Barcelona FC is looking to build on their recent El Clasico win against Real Madrid with a victory over last-place Osasuna in their La Liga match-up Apr. 26. The Catalans blanked them 3-0 in their last meeting in Dec. 2016 and are hoping to repeat that feat, especially with all of the momentum coming off of Lionel Messi‘s last minute goal against Real Madrid that has made La Liga such a contest. A win at Camp Nou would give Barca a three-point lead at the top of the table. “It’s been a crazy season,” said the Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said following that huge victory.

“It would be a shame if we don’t win the league because we have acted the fool,” Barca star Gerard Pique, 30, said.”In the big games we’ve stood up and were counted, but we’ve also had bad games, which is why we’re out of the Champions League and in this state in the league.” The team can count away game victories against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla as proof of how good they can be when they play up to their potential, so a loss to a weak opponent like Osasuna would be devastating.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game, Barca or Osasuna?

