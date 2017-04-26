Arsenal Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s go time! Arsenal is hoping to secure a top four finish in the Premier League and they need a win against Leicester City. We’ve got your way to watch the game via live stream on Apr. 26 at 2:45pm EST.

Looking good! Arsenal is going up against Leicester City in what should be an easy game for the London squad. Not only are the Foxes without captain Wes Morgan, 33, due to a hamstring injury, the Gunners have won the last nine of their Premier League home games against LC when playing at Emirates Stadium.

Should Arsenal come out on top, it would put them within four points of Manchester City, who is currently in fourth place and face off Apr. 27 against Manchester United. If Arsenal tops Leicester City, it will tie their longest home winning streak against a single club, matching their 10 wins against Everton between Jan. 1997 and Sept. 2005.

We’re waiting to hear if Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, will take the field after taking a nasty kick to the foot in the team’s Apr. 23 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. He left Wembley Stadium on crutches, but team manager Arsene Wenger said that it was only as a precaution.

