Tyga ‘Making Moves’ To Win Back Kylie Jenner After Her Travis Scott Romance Heats Up

Uh oh! Now that Kylie Jenner’s romance with Travis Scott has been heating up, Tyga’s getting worried. He fears that if he doesn’t act fast, he might lose her forever. And that’s why the rapper’s ‘making moves’ to win Kylie back, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY!

For the first time since he and Kylie Jenner took a break from their relationship, Tyga is feeling threatened by her new romance with Travis Scott. He’s been seeing all the sweet things they’re doing together — like making out at Coachella and taking in basketball games together — and he’s afraid if he doesn’t make a move to win her back, he might lose her forever.

“Tyga’s rethinking this little break they’re on and is making moves to sweet talk Kylie and get back into her good graces. The last thing he needs is for Kris [Jenner] or Kylie’s sisters to get in her ear, telling her to keep Travis and dump Tyga,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We love that Tyga’s finally realizing how special Kylie is, but it might be too little, too late. As we previously learned, Kylie’s “super turned on” by Travis. “She feels he’s much more on her level than Tyga was, so she definitely likes that. All her friends definitely think something could develop between them, but it’s still early days right now,” our source said. Uh oh. This doesn’t bode well for Tyga.

