Tyga Furious At Kylie Jenner For Rockets Date With Travis Scott: He ‘Feels Like A Chump’

Kylie Jenner’s moving on, and Tyga’s definitely not happy! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper isn’t really mad that his ex is with someone new, but hates that she was flaunting her relationship with Travis Scott publicly at the Rockets game on April 25.

A breakup stings so much more when your ex moves on really fast, and really publicly. Tyga, 27, is fuming after Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 24, took their hot and heavy romance to the Rockets game on April 25. Surprisingly he’s way more upset about the PDA than the actual relationship.

“The shade and blatant disrespect has got to stop!” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga is so pissed at Kylie for going to the playoffs with Travis and sitting court-side no less. Tyga feels like a chump who’s being played big time by a teenager.”

The rapper is hurt that someone he’s been with for so long is now being so obvious about having moved on. “Even though they’re broken up, Tyga feels Kylie’s treating their relationship like it’s a stupid high school game,” said the source.

Thankfully, Tyga has no plans to try to use the same tactics to hurt his ex-girlfriend’s feelings. “Tyga could easily get a dime piece to take to a basketball game and get photographed with but he’s not going to do that for Kylie out of respect for her,” the insider explained. “He wishes she would give him the same. Seeing her with Travis at the game felt like he’d taken the biggest L of his life.” Aw.

