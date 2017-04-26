Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Getting Engaged? When She’ll Have A Big Ring: Report

courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian may be off the market for good, very soon! She and Tristan Thompson are so happy together that he might put a ring on it as soon as the summer, according to a new report, April 26! And, the couple’s reported family plans are adorable!

Brace yourself for another Kardashian wedding… maybe! Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, “will most certainly get engaged before the end of the summer,” according to Us Weekly‘s latest issue, April 26! OMG!

And, the couple is already talking about starting a family, as reported by the mag! Khloe “definitely wants a big family,” with Tristan. In fact, the reality star is reportedly confident that Tristan will be a wonderful father because, “he never wavered on his support for his son.” Tristan has a 4-month-old son, Prince, with his ex, Jordy Craig.

A true test of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship was when the public learned about his son in Oct. 2016. It was speculated that Tristan had cheated on Khloe in the beginning of their relationship with Jordy. However, that wasn’t the case. Although the rumor mill exploded with cheating allegations, Khloe stuck by her man’s side, and it only made them stronger.

While Khloe and Tristan have yet to comment on the engagement rumors, she got pretty candid in an interview on April 11. “[I’ve] never been in this type of love,” Khloe gushed to ES Magazine. She even admitted that she would accept a proposal from Tristan. Nonetheless, Khloe divulged that she was in no rush to run to the alter.

And, she even discussed children! It’s no secret that Khloe has always wanted kids of her own, and she admitted that that hasn’t changed. “I would love to have a family,’ she said. “We’ve [she and Tristan] talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.” AH! SO, maybe we will see some wedding sparks by the end of the summer?!



