‘Survivor’ Recap: Sarah Makes A Huge Game-Changing Move

Image Courtesy of Survivor

Even after last week’s shocking elimination, the main alliance still thought they were safe — they had no idea what was coming.



After the majority sent home Ozzy last week, those who wanted Zeke out were not happy — specifically Andrea who flat out told him she was coming for him. So, Sarah pulled Zeke aside and said she had his back. So, would it last? During the reward challenge, captains Culpepper and Cirie had to choose team schoolyard style, and since Michaela didn’t really have an alliance, she wasn’t chosen. Little did she know, the piece of wood she was floating on had a secret advantage on it. And she never found it.

The challenge, an obstacle course in the water, as an emotional one for Cirie, who couldn’t make it through. She was the last to go, but by the time she got through one part, the opposing team had pretty much won; but she was determined to finish. So, with the help of her team and the encouraging voice of Jeff Probst, she did it with tears. (Ok, I was crying too.) Afterward, Jeff didn’t make their team swim back to land, but sent out a boat for them. When Sarah looked over at Michaela, she saw the advantage that Michaela didn’t — so when jumping off her float and heading to the boat, she made a pit stop on Michaela’s and she snagged it without anyone seeing. The advantage: the ability to steal a vote at tribal.

Following that, Sarah bonded with Cirie, thinking maybe it was time to make a big move and team up with her and Aubry. Of course that would depend on who won immunity. In the challenge, the competition was to spell the word “IMMUNITY,” while balancing blocks. While it was a close race, Troyzan spelled it and held it steady the quickest.

Troy was part of the strong six alliance and while Micheala was driving them all crazy, Culpepper felt that Andrea was more of a threat. Sarah quickly realized that a plan to vote out Andrea wasn’t even discussed with her or with Zeke, so they must be on the bottom — not something she liked. So, she pulled Zeke aside, and they agreed maybe it was time to make a big move, and that included Andrea. Zeke didn’t love the idea of it, but knew it was a smart game move — and Sarah was ready to play double agent. Well, until Sierra told her that her final three plan was she, Sarah and Debbie.

So, was she really on the bottom? Literally, everyone was turning on everyone, but Sarah clearly made up her mind. Debbie voted Andrea, Andrea voted Debbie, and that was all we saw — at that point. Everyone voted for the two of them, but ultimately Debbie got one more vote than Andrea. It looks like Sarah wasn’t so loyal to the six after all.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy Debbie was sent home?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.