‘Riverdale’: Can Bughead Coexist In A World With Archie &amVep;ronica? Lili Reinhart Thinks…

Betty and Jughead are a full-on couple right now, but with Archie and Veronica’s relationship taking a turn for the romantic, what does it mean for the core four? Can they coexist? Here’s what Lili Reinhart told us EXCLUSIVELY about the relationships going forward.

HollywoodLife.com talked with Lili Reinhart, 20, at the Marie Claire’s Fresh Faces party on April 21.

Bughead is obviously going strong, but Archie and Veronica are now a thing, so both those can’t coexist, right?

Lili Reinhart: Why not?

You know, you need some drama!

Right…

So what are we going to see more from those relationships, especially yours?

I think at the end of season one you kind of have this idea that, OK, I think things are, things are going to work out, but always I think there is always a twist to expect and the drama between the relationships on the show never really ends I don’t think. Like once you think it’s smooth sailing, something else happens and something else gets destroyed, so I don’t want to say that any relationship is necessarily safe because that is no fun. Like, as much as people want a happy ending, it’s like, we’re a drama. There is going to be drama, so I do think Archie and Veronica and Betty and Jughead can coexist, but I think that because of the nature of our show and it’s young people in love, hearts get broken, and people make mistakes.

This love triangle is officially a love square now that Veronica’s in the picture. The April 27 episode, titled “Riverdale & Back Again,” features an amazing musical number between Archie and Veronica, and from the clip we’ve seen, Betty doesn’t look too happy about them getting so close! She may be with Jughead, but it’s hard to forget her declaration of love to Archie in the first episode. But her reaction could just because she’s found out that they’re working with her mother on the Blossom murder investigation.

The season finale will focus on the main core four — Betty, Jughead, Archie, Veronica. One couple will go all the way, while the fate of another is left in jeopardy, according to Entertainment Weekly. EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa adds, “There’s a huge twist ending that sets up the second season. One of our main character’s life hangs in the balance.” Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

