Relationship Goals: Quiz — Which Adorable Star Couple Are You & Your Partner?

Have you ever looked at Selena Gomez and The Weeknd or Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds and said, ‘UGH, relationship goals.’ We have! Some of your favorite Hollywood couples are straight out of a fairytale, and you have to see which one you relate to the most! Take our quiz!

If you had to name celeb couples who make you beam with happiness, who would you choose? We rounded up our top picks to create the ultimate relationship goals quiz, just for you! Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, Anna Faris, 40, and Chris Pratt, 37, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41 — Find out which couple you and your partner are like!

Sel and The Weeknd — These two are the cutest! Although they have yet to publicly speak out about their romance, the singers haven’t been shy about posting photos of each other on Instagram! We first learned about Sel and The Weeknd’s relationship when they stepped out in Jan. 2017, after a romantic dinner date in CA. They’ve only been dating for a few months, but, it feels like forever!

Blake and Ryan — They make our hearts melt! Blake and Ryan don’t have to shout about their love from the rooftops, because the way he looks at her is enough. Ryan stares at Blake like she’s the only person in the room whenever we get to see these two out! After they met on the set of the Green Lantern, they were smitten with each other!

Anna and Chris — Our favorite, hilarious Hollywood couple! These two actually locked eyes for the first time on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. But, Anna was actually married when she first met Chris! But, Chris knew she was something special. Just one year later, when she split with actor, Ben Indra, 38, it was finally time for Chris to make a move. And, you know what happened after that! Now the two have a son together, Jack, 4.

Last but not least, J.Lo and A.Rod! Although their romance is super fresh, these two are having the time of their lives. The singer and the retired athlete first stepped out together in March 2017. Now, they’re no strangers to joint gym sessions and dinner dates. J.Lo and A.Rod are not afraid to display public PDA, and they’re certainly not shy when it comes to discussing their relationship!

HollywoodLifers, which couple did you get?!