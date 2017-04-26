United Airlines Under Fire Once Again: 10 Mo. Old Rabbit Tragically Dies On Flight

Courtesy of Annette Edwards

Oh, no! A rabbit named Simon who was up for the title of World’s Biggest Rabbit died during a United Airlines flight, and the circumstances surrounding his death are very mysterious.

Simon, a 10-month-old Continental Giant rabbit, has died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, April 25, reports USA Today. Simon was at least 3-feet long, all thanks to the genetics of his dad, Darius, who held the world record for World’s Biggest rabbit 2010. It’s unknown how he died while onboard the Boeing 767, but this isn’t the first time that Simon has flown across the globe.

“Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle,” the rabbit’s breeder, Annette Edwards, told the news outlet. “Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before. The client who bought Simon is very famous. He’s upset.”

Annette took Simon on the flight to Chicago so that he could be delivered to his new forever home. Although the identity of Simon’s owner remains unknown, as the breeder said they are “very famous” — so we’re definitely curious who it could have been, especially since they must be devastated their beloved rabbit is dead.

United Airlines released a statement to confirm the death of Simon, saying: “We were saddened to hear this news. The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team. We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter.” For now, the circumstances surrounding Simon’s death remain unclear.

The upsetting news of Simon’s death just adds to the looming black cloud hovering over United Airlines at the moment. It all started when a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged off of one of their planes due to “overbooking”. Weeks before that, United was under fire for allegedly “refusing” to let female passengers board due to the fact they were wearing leggings as pants.

