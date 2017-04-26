Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Royal Baby On The Way: Will She Be A Pregnant Bride?

REX/Shutterstock

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting ready for little royals of their own? The loved-up couple have been thinking about that walk down the aisle and adding a baby not too long after, according to a new report you just have to see!

Are Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, ready to add some adorable new additions to the royal brood? The couple reportedly have already been thinking about kids, but don’t get too excited just yet royal baby bump watchers! Harry and Meg have something important they’d reportedly like to do first: get married. “They don’t want to wait long to have kids,” a source told OK! magazine, “but they do prefer to get married first, which means putting off babies for at least a year.”

Meghan reportedly already been thinking about how she can pregnant soon after their wedding. “She’s worried that, at her age, even that short delay could complicate things,” the insider explained and said that she has allegedly already begun talking with fertility experts about freezing her eggs. “She doesn’t want to take any chances,” the source added. “She’ll get pregnant as soon as they’ve said their I Dos.” Harry seemed to be on the same page and he’s already said he’d be beyond thrilled to be a dad. “Of course, I would love to have kids,” he told The Daily Telegraph in a Q&A session on Apr. 17.

Things have really been heating up between Meghan and Harry. He’s reportedly taking Meg as his date to Pippa Middleton’s, 33, wedding to James Matthews, 41. She reportedly won’t be attending the ceremony though because only spouses, fiances, or family members are allowed. Don’t worry! Meghan can still celebrate and dance the night away with Harry at the reception. They already attended Harry’s friends Caribbean wedding in March and looked super sweet together!

